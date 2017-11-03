Ratlam, 3rd November , 2017

Marking its presence in Madhya Pradesh, Rangriti brings all new collection of the season at this newly launched store in Station Road , Ratlam.

When it comes to exciting Indian wear, Rangriti promises to be the ultimate fashion destination. Rangriti targets young women looking for a refreshing take on fashion and the stylish range is in tune with latest trends and quality. Rangriti aims to offers every client a wide range of stylish looks that compliment different personalities.

Catering to the woman of today, the collection comprises of varied styles which are available in vibrant shades creating an eclectic look which makes them a must have for any wardrobe.

On the launch Mr. Siddharth Bindra said,” We are very excited to launch our first Rangriti store in Ratlam and look forward to a great response. The new collection has been introduced keeping in mind the young contemporary women of today who likes to opt for latest and most exciting in ethnic wear”

The collection is available at the newly launched store of Rangriti at 136, Hotel Shivang Palace, Ratlam.

About Rangriti

Rangriti, a retail brand of Biba Apparels, offers the latest trends in Ethnic Wear For Women who are always desirous of dressing up in style. Ethnic tops for women are luring fashion lovers of every age. Rangriti online store offers contemporary designs in traditional kurtas and tops to cater to the needs of modern Indian women.

Website – www.rangriti.com

Facebook – www.facebook.com/RangritiIndia

Address – Rangriti, 136, Hotel Shivang Palace, Station Road, Ratlam – 457001, Madhya Pradesh

Ph- 07412-490399

Available at:

Jabong

Myntra

Amazon