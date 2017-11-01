1, November 2017, Coimbatore, INDIA

TibSolutions’ RentZ is a Vacation Rental and Booking Script that helps to manage vacation and holiday rental properties with ease. RentZ is an ideal software for Start-ups and Holiday Techpreneurs to become a Holiday Aggregator – buzzword in business world now. With Cab Aggregators Uber and Ola making headlines around the world with innovative marketing and customer experience ideas, Holiday Aggregation is emerging as a new-age business opportunity for the tech-savvy entrepreneurs and hospitality industry technophiles. Apart from technology enthusiasts and Start-ups, RentZ can be effectively implemented as a great property management and business transformation tool to get the much needed head start in holiday rental business.

Product URL: https://tibsolutions.com/airbnb-clone

RentZ, one of the flagship products of TibSolutions, is an Airbnb clone script with distinctive features such as Multiple Property Management, Property Listing Fees, User Listing Fees, Featured Properties, Banner ads, various Commissions setting, Vacation Booking, Internal Messaging System, Trips Management, Currency Convertor, Single/Multiple Payment Gateways, Google Analytics and Google Map Integration.

RentZ which supports multiple devices through its responsive design can be implemented ideally for Vacation Rental Businesses, Start-ups, Holiday Planners, Holiday Rental Businesses, Holiday Property Owners, Travel Agencies, Tour Planners, Holiday Marketers, Tour/Travel Organizers and Corporate Travel Agencies/Services/Companies.

The Holiday Rental Booking Software RentZ’s admin and user demo versions are available below:

Admin demo URL: http://airbnb.tipromoters.com/siteadmin;

(demo login: airbnbv3@tibsolutions.com; admin password: 123123)

User demo URL: http://airbnb.tipromoters.com/