According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market looks good with opportunities in the packaging, building & construction, transportation, and industrial end use industries. The global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market is expected to reach an estimated $23.5 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2022. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing per capita paper consumption and growth in plastic demand in the building and construction industries.

In this market, ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) are used as filler in paper, plastic, paint & coating, rubber, and adhesives & sealants. Lucintel forecasts that GCC will remain the largest segment due to the growth in plastic and coating applications. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that PCC will witness the highest growth during the forecast period and this growth will be supported by increasing penetration in plastic and paint & coating applications due to its high brightness, opacity, and absorption level.

Within the GCC and PCC market, the paper segment is expected to remain the largest application market by value and volume consumption. Growth of the packaging and tissue paper market is expected to drive the paper segment over the forecast period. Lucintel predicts that demand for calcium carbonate in the paint and coating market is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to increasing usage of calcium carbonate as a substitute of titanium dioxide.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in paper and plastics in the APAC region particularly in China and India.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing consumption of nano-precipitated calcium carbonate and the emergence of green product for low carbon footprint. Omya, Imerys, Mineral Technologies, and Nordkalk are among the major suppliers of ground and precipitated calcium carbonate.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market by application, product type, end use industry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market by application, product type, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Application [volume (kilotons) and $M shipment from 2011 to 2022]:

• Paper

• Plastics

• Paint and Coating

• Rubber

• Adhesive and Sealant

• Others

By Product [volume (kilotons) and $M shipment from 2011 to 2022]:

• Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

• Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

By End Use Industry [volume (kilotons) and $M shipment for 2011 to 2022]:

• Packaging

• Building and Construction

• Printing

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Consumer

• Others

By Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• North America

− US

− Canada

− Mexico

• Europe

− Germany

− Italy

− Spanish

• Asia Pacific

− China

− Japan

• Rest of the World

This 214-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Chemical Market Research Reports, Chemical Industry Analysis Report, SWOT Matrix, Due Diligence and Mergers & Acquisitions.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market by application (paper, plastics, paint & coating, rubber, adhesive and sealant, and others), product (ground calcium carbonate and precipitated calcium carbonate), end use industry (packaging, building and construction, printing, transportation, industrial, consumer, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?