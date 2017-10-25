On Sunday morning, Jayshree Periwal Group of Schools added another feather in its cap by opening its 7th school in the Pink City. Ashok Jain, chief secretary, Govt of Rajasthan was the chief guest at the event and Sundeep Bhutoria, cultural and social activist was the guest of honour. Several dignitaries, parents, and teachers were present at the occasion.

Dr. Jayshree Periwal, chairperson of Jayshree Periwal Group of Schools, said, “This school is the only completely international school in the city. Colourful and child-friendly learning environment encourages children to dream, discover, innovate and celebrate.“

Bhutoria said, “JPIS has been running successfully from so many years. This school provides innovative ways of playing and learning.“