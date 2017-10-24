Crystalmarketresearch.com published “Extremity Reconstruction Devices Market by Application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2025” from its database. The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials pertaining to the company.

The global extremity reconstruction devices market is expected to be around $4 billion by 2025. The major driving factors for this market are increasing incidence of sports and trauma injuries, technological advancements related to extremity implants, increasing awareness among people for leading an active lifestyle and increasing risk of degenerative joint disorders resulting from rising incidence of diabetes and obesity. In the U.S. alone, each year about 30 million children and teenagers take part in some form of organized sport where more than 3.5 million sports injuries are reported. Almost one-third of the injuries reported in children are sports related injuries. Around 21% of traumatic injuries related to the brain are attributed to sports and recreational activities.

Major Key Player

DePuy Orthopaedics Inc.(a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew PLC

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Acumed LLC

Arthrex Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Skeletal Dynamics LLC

Advanced Orthopeadic Solutions

Bioretec Ltd.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Extremity Reconstruction Devices Market Segmentation:

By Product:

• Upper Extremity Reconstruction

o Elbow Reconstruction

o Shoulder Reconstruction

 Total Standard Replacement

 Partial Shoulder Replacement

 Total Reverse Replacement

 Stemless Total Shoulder Replacement

o Hand & Wrist Reconstruction

• Lower Extremity Reconstruction

o Ankle Reconstruction Devices

 Ankle Fusion

 Ankle Replacement

o Foot Devices

 Hind foot Fusion

 Other Fusions

By Biomaterial:

• Metallic Biomaterial

• Polymeric Biomaterial

• Natural Biomaterial

• Ceramic Biomaterial

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Share Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increasing Incidence of Joint Related Disorders

3.3.1.2. Rising Geriatric Population Around the World

3.3.1.3. Increasing Patient Preference Towards Leading an Active Lifestyle

3.3.1.4. Increasing Incidence of Obesity and Diabetes

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. High Cost of Extremity Reconstruction Procedures

3.3.2.2. Stringent Regulatory Approval Policies

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

4. Extremity Reconstruction Devices Market, By Product

5. Extremity Reconstruction Devices Market, By Application

6. Extremity Reconstruction Devices Market, By Region

7. Company Profiles

