Scott Berry, founder and Managing Director of MarketCrest, LLC , was recently featured in a speaking event hosted by The Oklahoma State chapter of the Association of Women in Communications (AWC).

The Association of Women in Communications is a national organization that is dedicated to developing women in the communications field through networking, education, recognizing excellence and promoting leadership.

The Oklahoma State chapter hosts monthly meetings for Media & Strategic Communications students who are looking to network, further their experience, stand out from the crowd and land a communications job when they graduate.

Scott Berry spoke at their meeting on September 26, giving advice on how to prepare and compete for meaningful positions in the media and strategic communications sector. Berry used his many years of experience in corporate marketing and communications as well as his experiences with agencies to provide meaningful advice to the students.

“I loved hearing from Scott because all of his advice was applicable in the real world,” Micah Moore, Oklahoma State graduate student, said. “I am so excited to get started on the Hubspot Inbound Marketing Certification to learn even more about the digital marketing field.”

MarketCrest, LLC is an award-winning digital agency that specializes in digital marketing , including: consulting, marketing strategy & research, search engine optimization, social media marketing, paid and unpaid promotions, content creation (blogs, videos, web-copy, press releases, case studies, ebooks, etc.), web design, lead generation and more. MarketCrest has hired four Oklahoma State interns in the past and continues to partner with OSU students and staff.

“[I am] very grateful our students had the honor of hearing his advice about pursuing a career in the exciting field of digital marketing,” Hillary Speed, an Oklahoma State School of Media & Strategic Communications instructor and AWC advisor, said. “His talk was informative, inspiring and quite entertaining as well!”

MarketCrest, LLC will also be hosting a workshop this winter for any of the AWC students who are interested in getting hands-on experience with digital marketing. The students will have the opportunity to publish a press release, learn industry tools and further their writing and design skills.

