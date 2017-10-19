For Immediate Release Contact: Tom Andrews, 415/479-3800

SINGLES AGAINST TRUMP CONVENTION

Single women are invited to meet a large nightclub full of anti-Trumps at America’s first Singles Against Trump Convention, Thursday, November 9, 2017, at Ultrabar, a large DC nightclub at 911 F St NW, Washington DC. A large crowd is expected, because the next day is a legal holiday.

“President Trump has five qualities that most women prefer in a romantic partner,” says Keynote Speaker Rich Gosse, author of the new book, The Donald Trump Syndrome: Why Women Choose the Wrong Men to Love (Marin Publications). “Older (he is 71), Taller (he is 6’3”), Wealthier (he is a billionaire), Well-Educated (he “went to the finest schools”), and Dominant Alpha Male. Unfortunately, they often wind up with Narcissistic Womanizers like Donald Trump. I recommend women choose the opposite: bachelors who are Younger, Shorter, Poorer, Less-educated, and Shy. And, most of all, they must be Faithful and Honest.”

The Convention is co-sponsored by The Society of Single Professionals, the world’s largest non-profit singles organization, which is chaired by Rich Gosse; and by the main singles organizations and meetups in the DC/MD/VA area. Mr. Gosse is also Executive Director of The International Association of Dating Websites. He is the author of 8 previous books on dating, including Singles Guide to America, You CAN Hurry Love, and A Good Man is EASY to Find (“This is a great book!” Oprah Winfrey) His controversial views on dating have been featured by hundreds of major TV/Radio/Print media, including Oprah, NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Night Line, Fox’s Neil Cavuto Show, CNBC, MSNBC, BBC, The New York Times, The London Times, Toronto Star, Toronto Sun, The Australian, The New Zealand Herald, Newsweek, Cosmopolitan, Business Week, Playboy, Playgirl, etc. His personal website is www.richgosse.com. Rich Gosse is available to the news media for interviews by calling 415-479-3800 or emailing rich@richgosse.com.

CONVENTION SCHEDULE:

8pm – Fun Mixer Game, that makes it easy to meet new friends, with prizes.

8:30pm – The DC/MD/VA Singles Scene, with representatives of the leading singles organizations in the area revealing the best places and ways to meet new single friends.

9pm – Keynote Address: The Donald Trump Syndrome, with author Rich Gosse.

10pm – Dance to your favorite hits.

Adults of all ages are welcome. Dressy nightclub attire is recommended. The cost is $20 at the door. Anyone who wishes a discount may visit www.SinglesAgainstTrump.com.