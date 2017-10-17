Omega a leading watch manufacturer has recently come up with an exciting range of watches as a part of its Seamaster collection. The watches which form a part of this category have been skillfully designed as per the latest fashion trends. The newest models of Omega Seamaster watches are equipped with a transferred Michael Phelps logo on their sapphire crystal case-back that shows the movement in action. Their chronometer has been tested and approved at the highest levels of the industry. The timepieces are equipped with a striking polished white ceramic dial and blue applied indexes. They have an Arabic numeral 12 with an orange shade. These watches are equipped with an integrated blue structured rubber strap with an orange stitching and blue-orange rubber lining.

The Seamaster range of watches also include models which a high aesthetic appeal. Made from the best quality of stainless steel, these watches have a lacquered blue or black dial and a matching polished ceramic diving bezel. These Omega watches are equipped with white skeletonized central hour and minute hands. These timepieces come with a red chronograph and red hands on 30-minute recorder at the 3-o’clock position and 12-hour recorder on the 6 o’clock position. The watches have a four-year warranty and will prove to be an asset for any wardrobe or a wet suit. These watches have a water resistance capacity up to 300 m. Therefore, they can be worn while taking a dip in swimming pool as well.

Some of the watches of this collection come with a matt black dial with a 30-minute and 12-hour recorders and a small seconds’ sub-dial as well. These watches have a red GMT hand which matches the red 24-hour scale on the dial thereby making it possible for the wearer to keep a track of time in a second-time zone. The matt black ceramic unidirectional rotating bezel is placed on a 44-mm stainless steel case along with a helium-escape valve. They come with a stainless-steel bracelet. The watches have a 3 three warranty and have a water-resistant capacity up to 30 meters. Therefore, they can be worn while swimming as well.

Omega Speedmaster watches come with an exciting range of features which make them suitable for people who like wearing timepieces of different times. They come with bracelets made from high quality steel. These watches have day, date and chronograph functions as well. The watches have a water resistance capacity up to 300 meters. They come with clasps which come with a push button folding feature. The automatic movement of these watches makes them easy to use as well. The features of the watches tend to differ from one another. A close comparison of each model will help buyers opt for a model which suits their preferences in a perfect manner. They can also compare the various special offers available to make substantial savings while buying these watches. Visit the prime watch world website to check out the latest range of Omega Seamaster Watches at best prices.

About The Prime:

The Prime, largest watch retailing brand in India has more than 25 years of experience in watch retailing. It deals with watch brands like Omega, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and much more. They give special attention to Omega watches due to their worldwide reputation, and also has the maximum stocks of these watches in the country. The brand has its showrooms situated in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. The wearers are always eager to buy watches from their stores due to their innovative outlays and also because of their unimaginable offers on every purchase. The last thing that needs to be mentioned is their after-sales service. They beautifully handle this part so that the buyers do not get any difficulty.

