Scholars Merit Online Private Limited, an Education Aggregator to launch its first-ever Inter-School competition, ‘UKTRISHT 2017’. UTKRISHT 2017 will begin registrations across the country from 21st September 2017. Interested Schools can start applying in the given pro-format at http://www.scholarsmerit.com/utkrisht2017/ . This prolific event is open to students of class 8th to 10th, 11th & 12th (Arts, Science, Commerce Streams).

Utkrisht 2017 is a one-of-its-kind and first-in-history annual event, which provides an opportunity for schools to understand their capabilities and potential in today’s educational landscape. The outcome of the program is assessed by a structured assessment tool which produces a standardized co-relation & statistical result analysis. By the end of the assessment, a list of top K-12 Schools is attained on the basis of distinct technical parameters.

The school can enroll themselves online or offline before 24th October 2017. The institutes can nominate their Top 5 Students from each grade to register themselves. Other students from the registered schools can also apply upon clearing an intra-school or Level 1 assessment which will be conducted free of cost wherein the Inter-school or Level 2 has minimal fee of Rs.300/student. However, students can request their schools to register online, if not listed. The exam is conducted in the first week of November. The event is concluded by a felicitation ceremony in the last week of November. The awards will be presented by renowned dignitaries from the education industry.

Focusing on parameters like General knowledge, Quantitative, Reasoning, Academics, and Aptitude, Utkrisht offers an insight into education practice and policy makers to monitor trends in schools. Students are examined on how well they can extrapolate from what they have learned and applied their knowledge in an unfamiliar situation, both inside and outside of the school.

Mr. Anubhav Singh, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Scholars Merit Online Private Limited elaborated, “The idea behind this initiative is to prepare schools and students for an early exposure to learning and staying competitive in today’s environment whilst opening doors to Global platforms. This competition will further help schools to establish a baseline to represent themselves at Global Level. The finest example is to explain this PISA (Programme International School Assessment), where India will be trying its luck in 2021”. “Taking Utkrisht as an opportunity, schools can be benchmarking themselves to identify their positioning at National Level, which will help them to fight against Global platform like PISA.”

The examination is evaluated on various technical and aptitude parameters using the Koescore Result Analysis which has been designed by the economist, psychometricians, career counsellors, and industry experts. The Utkrisht exam is conducted by the Scholarsmerit Assessment partner – KoeScore Online Private Limited, where the answers entered by students are evaluated and simultaneously scores will be generated. KoeScore is a fully integrated Custom Online Examination Management system, which provides an end-to-end solution based examination services from application registration to result processing. Scores are accessed by institutes to determine and evaluate students’ performances.

About ScholarsMerit Online Private Ltd

The Scholarsmerit is an Edtech company, committed to skill development bridging the gaps in education sector. By updating our approach in line with the current market developments and by closely working with our partners and schools, we have been able to remain on the cutting edge of Tuition Aggregator, Scholarship Enablement, Counselling Services, Finishing School, Talent Rating, and Talent Profiling.

The vision of the company is to be a pioneer in education aggregator by setting up centers of educational excellence across the length and breadth of the country and breaking the barrier of the conventional education system by blending comprehensive academic content along with revolutionary delivery mechanism.