16, June 2017: Finally, a healthy and long-lasting way to get sunless tanning services at home without a mess. The tanning industry in San Diego is about to undergo a sunless tanning revolution with the opening of a new mobile tanning business by a local San Diego woman.

Kelli Mclean of San Diego has opened Glo on the go San Diego. Her new business now offers safe and healthy mobile tanning services for the people of San Diego.

According to her the reason for starting the business she says is because people normally have to go to a salon to get tanned, no one expects to find such extraordinary services that are mobile. There are no dominant brands that provide mobile sunless tanning services to the local people of San Diego. “I saw the need for a mobile tanning company that offers healthy alternatives to the other sunless tanning companies in San Diego,” Kelli Mclean said in an interview with press Monday.

Maybe you have a special occasion like your wedding or vacation coming up or you want to improve your looks from the comfort of your home, residents of San Diego can now call Glo on the go’s mobile sunless tanning service to come to their home or business.

Mrs. Mclean will come to just about any location to provide sunless spray tanning services no matter the circumstances. The local San Diego woman is trained and certified and has all the required accessories and products to offer the wonderful skin glow that people are looking for.

Glo on the go San Diego has been providing sunless tanning services for many years. Now with the inclusion of their new mobile tanning services Glo on the go San Diego will be able to come to you so that San Diego residents can save their valuable time. With strong commitment and operational skill, the new mobile spray tanning business is attracting individuals who want and recognize the benefits and conveniences of having mobile tanning services in the comfort of your home.

“Many of our customers are working professionals who rely on their image for their job. This new sunless tanning service in San Diego will come to you no matter where you are. Now you will always look your best”, Mrs. Mclean concluded in her interview with press.

For all interested parties who would like to learn more about Glo on the go San Diego you can visit their website at http://sandiegoglospraytan.com/

