Colloidal silica is silica particles that are suspended in a liquid. The liquid is denser than water and has been stabilized electrostatically to allow the particles to stay suspended in the solution. The silica particles are also very small and do not have a large density. If the particles are too large, they will settle out of the solution. If the silica particles are too small, they are difficult to stabilize in a solution. Colloidal silica is not only available in bulk deliveries, but also in plastic drums and IBCs.

This report focuses on the Colloidal Silica in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• AkzoNobel

• Grace

• Nalco

• Fuso Chemical

• Nissan Chemical

• Evonik

• Klebosol(Merck KGaA)

• Adeka

• BIYOTEZ Machinery and Chemicals

• Remet

• Nyacol

• Chemiewerk Bad K?stritz

• Sterling Chemicals

• DKIC

• Guangdong Well-Silicasol

• Qingdao Kido

• Yinfeng Silicon

• Zhejiang Yuda Chemical

• Qingdao Haiyang Chemical

• Fuzhou Sanbang Silicon Material

• Qingdao FSK Foundry Materials

• Qingdao Bangsen Silica Gel Desiccant

• Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Alkaline Colloidal Silica

• Acidic Colloidal Silica

• Modified Colloidal Silica

• Ordinary Colloidal Silica

Major Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1, to describe Colloidal Silica Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Colloidal Silica, with sales, revenue, and price of Colloidal Silica, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Colloidal Silica, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Colloidal Silica market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Colloidal Silica sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

