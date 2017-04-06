A Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) uses permanent magnets embedded in the steel rotor to create a constant magnetic field. The stator carries windings connected to an AC supply to produce a rotating magnetic field. At synchronous speed the rotor poles lock to the rotating magnetic field. Permanent magnet synchronous motors are similar to brushless DC motors.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Sales in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
MITSUBISHI
HITACHI
ABB
SIEMENS AG
GE
EMERSON
Bosch
MEIDENSHA
JJE
CONTINENTAL
ALSTOM
TOSHIBA
ZYEC
BROAD-OCEAN
XIZI FORVORDA
WEG S.A
HMC
JEUMONT
MT DIANJI
Market Segment by Regions
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America, Middle East and Africa
Market Segment by Type
0-20KW
20-200KW
Above 200KW
Market Segment by Applications
Automotive
Elevator
Industry & Automation
There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Sales market report.
