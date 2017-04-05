Katy, TX, 2017/ Press Release: Capstone Classical Academy one of the top private schools in Katy, TX. The school offers a wide range of academic programs and extra-curricular activities to ensure a holistic development of the students. The teachers provide a thriving and home-like environment where the kids can be their real self and explore their strengths as well as weaknesses.

If you are looking to enroll your child in the private high school in Katy, it is recommended to get complete details about the admission and application procedures. Capstone Classical Academy accepts admission applications throughout the year. However, you must submit the form early before all the seats fill up.

Here are the requirements for admission to Capstone Classical Academy:

Parents should provide the child’s recent report card, transcript and testing results from the school last attended.

Admission may depend on student’s interview performance, academic ability and recommendation letters.

Admission for homeschooled students are based on parental conferences and credits earned in high school.

Children diagnosed on the autism spectrum can also submit an application form for admission to the private school.

Student’s grade will depend upon his academic success and credits earned in the previous school year.

Application Process At The Private School:

Admission forms are not available online and you can get an application packet from the school campus.

The form needs to be submitted along with a non-refundable application fee of $185.00.

Upon acceptance of the application form, you are required to pay first month’s tuition fee, which will not be refunded in case you decide not to attend the school.

You will be notified about the acceptance after which an interview will be held to finalize enrollment.

For more information about the programs offered at the private school near Katy, TX, visit Capstone Classical Academy at 1507 Ricefield Drive Ste. 210, Houston, TX 77084. You can also call at (832) 314 – 1400 or log on to www.cca-edu.com for details.