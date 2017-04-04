Pointe Claire, Quebec ( Webnewswire ) April 4, 2017 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently announced a newly expanded worldwide franchise agreement with Delta Electronics Group, to include additional products above and beyond the fans and filters already available through Future Electronics.

Robert Miller, the President and Founder of Future Electronics, congratulated his team on the completion of the expanded agreement with Delta, which is the world’s leading producer of power supplies for the industrial, medical, lighting and consumer market places, and the preferred supplier for the largest percentage of major Tier 1 customers.

Delta is heavily vertically integrated, leading to guaranteed longevity, reduced costs, improved logistics and quick time-to-market. Delta manufactures their own magnetics, windings and bobbins, using Delta-manufactured passive and high frequency RF components. Delta-designed custom ASIC chips reduce component count, and their products are self-certifying to major safety agencies, with DoE Level VI efficiency.

“We are thrilled to establish this new level of partnership with the Delta Electronics Group,” said Heather Goldsmith, Director of Marketing at Future Electronics. “We look forward to offering an even broader portfolio of power supplies for our consumer, medical, lighting and industrial customers on a global basis.”

Future Electronics’ President Robert Miller, places a high priority on providing outstanding customer service, and the company’s motto is to always Delight the CustomerÂ®.

For more information about the comprehensive portfolio of Delta Electronics products available from Future Electronics, as well as access to the world’s largest available-to-sell inventory, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,000 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the CustomerÂ®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

