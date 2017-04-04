Indore/Chandigarh, 04 April, 2017: Entering the 9th year of continued brand engagement during IPL, Idea Cellular has partnered with Kings XI Punjab. The company kick started the second year of the team sponsorship with a press conference with the Kings XI Punjab team at their home ground in Indore. Virender Sehwag, Eion Morgon and Martin Guptill along with Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular unveiled the official jersey of the team.

Idea Cellular is associated as the Principal sponsor with Kings XI Punjab for this season.

Speaking about the association, Mr. Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular said, “Brand Idea has always been committed towards promoting sports and sporting events in the country. Continuing with this legacy, this year too, brand Idea is happy to be associated with the promising Punjab Kings XI team. Our association with the Team will result in Idea customers get a host of benefits, and opportunities to engage with their cricketing heroes. Over 3 Crore Idea subscribers in Punjab and MP will directly benefit from this association and the nearly 20 Crore subscribers nationally will get to be part of the T-20 action.”

The Kings XI Punjab players will be seen wearing their vibrant jersey with bright yellow Idea logo on the back, when they take on the other T-20 teams in the IPL matches, this season.

As the team players will score and perform on the field, Idea customers will get gratified with several offers, off the field. With Idea now being Digital Idea, the brand will also reach out to the Digital audience with a range of offers to create excitement amongst sports enthusiasts and gamers.

