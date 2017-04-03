DecisionDatabases.com offers Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Film Market Research Report provide trends and future prospects for each application in terms of market size, share, trend, growth and forecast period 2015-2022.

Highlighted below are some prominent market drivers and restraints:

A. Drivers

> Increasing flexible packaging application across the globe

> Rising disposable income and changing lifestyle

> Advancing technologies and shifting preferences of consumer towards BOPP films

B. Restraints

> Growing environmental issues

> Crude oil and price volatility

The report on global biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) Film market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2015-2022. The market size in terms of volume (KT) and revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

C. Segmentations In The Report:

1. By Product:

> White/Opaque/Matt

> Metallized

> Transparent

2. By Applications:

> Pressure Sensitive Tapes

> Biscuits/Bakery Products

> Confectionery

> Dried Foods

> Tobacco

> Pasta/Noodles

> Others

3. By Geography:

> North America (NA)

> Europe (EU)

> Asia Pacific (APAC)

> Latin America (LA)

> Middle East & Africa (MEA)

D. Major Table Of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Analysis

4. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (Bopp) Film Market Analysis By Product

5. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (Bopp) Film Market Analysis By Application

6. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (Bopp) Film Market Analysis By Geography

7. Competitive Landscape Of The Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (Bopp) Film Companies

8. Company Profiles Of The Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (Bopp) Film Industry

