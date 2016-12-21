The SRMS engineering institutions in Bareilly and Lucknow are cruising towards another successful placement season for its 2017 batches of B.Tech., B.Pharm., MBA & MCA. A wide range of corporate giants including blue chip corporates, startups, and services giants across IT, Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Consulting and Retail have been hiring strongly since the placement season began in October 2016.

This year, traditional recruiters like Artech Infosystems, Berger Paints, Vishal Megamart, Eninov Systems, Webkul Software, Ceasefire, Jaro Education, and Allerin Technologies among others have continued to show strong interest. In addition to these recruiters, SRMS institutions have seen positive interest from many new age sectors like Telecommunications, Software Development, Education, Certification & Technology Consulting represented by companies like Innoeye Technologies, Balarka Technologies, Certination Inc., Pompeii, Talent4Assure, uCertify, Wittybrains etc. This has more than made up for the slight downtrend in hiring by large IT majors.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which has been a regular recruiter at SRMS institutions for the last 15 Years, has also contributed in the placement numbers through the recruitment of the Top Performers in Codevita Contest and the interns of Remote Internship Programme.

The concerted efforts of the placement team towards diversifying the recruiter base has also led to recruitment by companies like Hewlet Packard, Indiamart, Indian Navy, Asahi India, Daffodil Software, Xceedence, and Spectraforce Technologies. The BFSI sector has also hired in strong numbers in response to the increased business that has resulted from the recent demonetization move.

In summary, a total of 32 companies have recruited around 50% of our talent pool by the end of November 2016. The maximum package offered is Rs. 6 lakh per annum and the average package is Rs. 3.5 lakh per annum. At the current rate, we expect the 2017 batches to be part of yet another very successful placement season.

Media Contact:

Anuj Kumar

Head – Training, Development & Placement,

SRMS Engineering Institutions, Bareilly – Lucknow

anuj@srms.ac.in

+91 9458702580