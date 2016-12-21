That NuShoe is offering shoe repair and renewal services may be good news for those who are on the look-our for a provider of services such as resoling of shoes, boots, sandals, and heels. NuShoe says that they repair shoes, boots and sandals of all brands and styles and that they offer five levels of renewal for men’s shoes and packages for ladies shoes. They add that all the shoe repair and renewal tasks they undertake are carried out by their expert shoemakers. Further, they offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee to their customers.

The first level of renewal is called the Chairman NuCraft and it is the ultimate in handcrafted shoe renewal. This is offered on men’s leather soled shoes only. This level is recommended for all fine imported and domestic men’s leather soled dress shoes.

The Executive NuCraft is a full-sole handcrafted shoe renewal alternative to the Chairman NuCraft. This is also offered on men’s leather soled shoes only and recommended for all fine imported and domestic men’s leather soled dress shoes.

The next level known as Western NuCraft is the ultimate in handcrafted boot renewal and this is suitable for those who truly appreciate the personal fit and comfort of broken-in western boots.

The Outdoorsman NuCraft is designed to renew any rubber-soled hiking, hunting, or work boots including Timberland, Red Wing, Wolverine, and all other popular brands. The original sole is replaced with the nearest equivalent Vibram™ rubber sole.

The Traveler is also designed to renew any rubber-soled shoes or sandals, including Timberland, Rockport, Birkenstock, and other popular comfort brands. The original sole is replaced with the nearest equivalent Vibram™ rubber sole.

For shoe repair of ladies shoes also, they offer four service levels that start from “Heels Only” to an “Ultra Renewal”.

About NuCraft

