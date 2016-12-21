Pergo is recognized around the world as a leading innovator of high quality laminated flooring brand, reinvents the laminate floor with the Pergo Sensation. Your eyes will notice the difference right away. Pergo Sensation floors do not look like any other laminate floor. Then try running your fingers across the floor boards and you’re in for a real surprise.

Pergo Sensation takes laminate flooring to a whole new level – even when it comes to water resistance. The new range in Pergo Laminate called “SENSATION” which is water repellent flooring is not only designed to look great, they are also innovative when it comes to performance. With the brand new AquaSafe technology your new laminate floor is now protected against water like never before. The surface protection of our new Sensation floors extends all the way into the bevels to create a fully closed surface. This laminate floor comes with silk matt finish and true-to-nature cracks and knots, thanks to Genuine™ rustic – a surface texture that accentuates details such as cracks, knots and scraped effects. Pergo Sensation has water repellent coating on the plank edges ensures that water cannot penetrate the floor. Being water-resistant, a Sensation floor is also hygienic. Dirt just like water, simply stays on the surface and can be wiped away easily.

“Pergo has been a pioneer in Laminate flooring and with the introduction of Pergo Sensation; we are re-inventing it all over again. Because our new collection of laminate floors is nothing short of what the name suggests. The new Pergo floors are nothing short of a sensation has it is safe to say that in terms of design as well as performance.” said Mr. Naresh Maheshwari, CEO, Pergo India Pvt. Ltd.

Pergo Sensation is the perfect combination of beautiful design and performance to revamp a place with the finest flooring with easy maintenance and care. This collection is available with Pergo’s trademark technology PerfectFold™ 3.O for fast and easy installation. Format: 1380x190x8mm

The Price of the Pergo Sensation is Rs 250 per sq ft.