Castleton University to Boost International Enrollment with MSM Partnership

Castleton University has struck a partnership with international education provider M Square Media (MSM) as it steps up its efforts to increase its international student enrollment.

Founded in 1787, Castleton University is Vermont’s first institution of higher education and the 18th oldest institution of higher education in the United States. Touted as having the longest history of service to Vermont and Vermonters of any college in the state, Castleton University currently has around 2,400 full-time and part-time students, currently representing 19 countries.

Bringing the World’s Learners to Vermont

With the new partnership, MSM will serve as Castleton University’s Global Marketing Office, which will help the institution shore up its efforts to reach out and recruit students from all around the world.

MSM is an established leader in the industry, building industry-acclaimed global and in-country offices for higher education institutions (HEIs) in the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, and other key markets. It is also affiliated with over 4,500 education agents around the globe.

“We decided to partner with MSM because of the level of professionalism and success they have with international recruiting,” noted Maurice Ouimet, Dean of Enrollment at Castleton University. “We hope to increase the number of international students on our campus over the next few years and with MSM’s model, we are confident we can increase our international student population.”

Castleton University offers 75 programs of study and eight graduate programs. Its most popular programs include Athletic Training, Business, Criminal Justice, Nursing, Psychology, and Sport Management.

The university was recently selected as a College of Distinction for 2020-21 for its commitment to quality education and its undergraduate students. The university also received additional marks of distinction in four areas: business, education, nursing, and career development.

Learning and Inclusiveness

Castleton University offers international students an environment conducive to learning, participation, and inclusiveness. “Students are given the chance to grow and become who they want to be; it’s a transformative experience,” Ouimet said. “Our faculty members provide a relationship-based learning environment where they care about the students and are committed to their learning.”

Castleton’s culture will make students quickly feel like they are home, Ouimet added. With a sprawling 165-acre campus, the university can accommodate around 1,000 students to live in its 11 residence halls.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the university transitioned to online learning in March 2020. Its faculty and Academic Support Center also started to move their services to virtual formats available to keep connected with students. Castleton hopes to transition to partial face-to-face delivery in the spring semester of 2021 and resume normal operations beginning in the fall of next year.

MSM’s global and in-country office model currently serves around 40 partner institutions and includes managing agent networks to free up its partners’ time and resources for strategic and value-adding initiatives.

“This partnership is a step for Castleton University to further open its doors to more students from all around the world. We are confident that with our expertise in recruiting students from different student markets, we can help our new partner in its initiative to diversify its campus further even in the current environment,” said MSM CEO and Founder Sanjay Laul

MSM was a finalist in the PIEoneer of the Year category of the prestigious PIEoneer Awards 2020. The annual award is organized by The PIE, an independent media, recruitment, and events website in international education that connects its global community of professionals.

