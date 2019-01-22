Geographic Mix: IV Equipment Market (2017–2022)

According to the new market research report “IV Equipment Market by Product (Infusion Pump, Catheter, Solution and Blood Administration Set, Securement Device, Cannula, Stopcock, Needleless Connector), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, Ambulatory Care Center) – Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global IV equipment market is expected to reach USD 13.63 Billion by 2022 from USD 10.07 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2022.

The objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of product, end user, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends in the market have also been taken consideration while preparing this report. This report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments of the key players in terms of market developments, product portfolios, market share analysis, and financials.

They can deliver nutrients or medications such as insulin or other hormones, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and pain relievers. Presently, many companies are developing various infusion devices capable of being integrated with alarm devices, monitoring devices, and data exchange systems. This integration helps prevent an overdose or reduced dose of infusion solutions to patients and minimizes dosing errors. Major players in the market are focusing on achieving system interoperability of the IV equipment such as infusion pump with EHR technology. The base year considered for the study is 2016, and the forecast has been provided for the period between 2017 and 2022.

The major players in the IV equipment market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), ICU Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.K.), Moog, Inc. (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan.), C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), and AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.).

