Dietary Supplements Market to Witness Exponential Growth of 7.4% by 2025

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global dietary supplements market in a report titled “Dietary Supplements Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2015 – 2025”. In terms of value, the global dietary supplements market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2015 – 2025). In this report, FMI offers vital insights impacting this growth.

Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation: By Application (Weight loss Sports nutrition General wellbeing Immune and Digestive Health Bone and Joint Health Heart Health Others (beauty supplements, anti-allergy and eye health)); By Ingredients (Vitamins & Minerals,Amino Acids,Botanical Supplements,Others (concentrate, metabolite, constituent, or extract); By Form (Soft gel/Pills; Confectionery Products (Gummies,Chews,Others (lollipops, hard-boiled candies); Pharmaceutical Products (Chewable Pills and Pills,Gel Caps); Powder,Liquid)); By End Use (Men,Women,Senior Citizens,Others (kids and toddlers)); By Distribution Channel(Pharmacies/Drugstores,Health & BeautyStores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Internet, Direct Selling)

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-263

The report provides global trends and offers detailed analysis and insights into the potential of the dietary supplements market across various key regions. North America is estimated to dominate the dietary supplements market through 2025. The market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% in terms of value between 2015 and 2025. Key players in the dietary supplements market are constantly developing and launching dietary supplements products with a variety of flavors for various applications. Moreover, companies are undertaking technological upgradation while integrating all processes in order to meet the changing manufacturing needs.

Key players covered in the report are Herbalife International, BASF SE, E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, Glanbia Plc, Royal DSM N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Amway Enterprises, NBTY Inc., Bayer AG, and GlaxoSmithKline Limited. Leading dietary supplements manufacturers focus on making significant investments in research and development to broaden their product portfolio and gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Buy Full Report Now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/263