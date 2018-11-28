AP Lazer Offers “Largest and Most Popular” SN4836 Laser Machine

AP Lazer provides the SN4836 laser cutting and engraving machine that has no size or weight restrictions, giving businesses flexibility to design and create their products.

[MICHIGAN, 11/28/2018] — The SN4836 is the largest and most popular laser system from AP Lazer. It features 48 inches x 36 inches of engraving area, making the machine ideal for all kinds of engraving needs.

As AP Lazer shares, “If you are looking for a laser machine with virtually no restrictions or limitations, the SN4836 is your answer.”

Ideal for Laser Cutting and Engraving

AP Lazer explains that the SN4836 has a patented removable laser top and an open architecture. These features give the laser cutting and engraving machine the ability to have no size or weight restrictions.

With a high-power 100w laser tube, the SN4836 can blast into porous materials, like thick acrylic. The laser tube, according to the company, can also power through donation bricks and stone.

The said laser machine is also excellent for any facility producing signage. What’s more, AP Lazer explains, is that the machine works with metal, wood, or other products.

The SN4836 is useful in custom laser cutting and engraving onto almost any material, such as large doors, flooring, commercial signage, countertops, and more.

Add Value to the Business

AP Lazer says adding the machine is a lucrative way to add value to the products that businesses are already selling.

The machine also lets business owners introduce new product lines. Given its versatility, the SN4836 allows business owners to make laser cut products from scratch.

Here are the features of the SN4836:

• Access to AP Lazer University

• Lifetime 24/7 technical support

• A 60-day money back guarantee

• Access to every active Facebook User Group

• All machine accessories and software, at no additional cost

• A robust 3-year warranty (3 years for parts, 2 years for tube/mirror, and 1 year for the lens)

“They are easy to use, easy to integrate and produce a quick ROI,” the company shares. With a passionate and dedicated team, AP Lazer delivers laser machines unlike any other.

About AP Lazer

AP Lazer is a privately-owned company set on a mission to enable businesses to transform ordinary products into priceless treasures. The company intends to give customers a unique buying experience as it manufactures and supports cutting-edge laser technology.

With more than 50 years of combined laser experience, AP Lazer provides additional business opportunities and increased profit. Go to https://aplazer.com today for more information.