Europe Acaricides Market – Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2016-2021)

The European Acaricides Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% and reach USD 72.21 million in 2021 from USD 56.04 million in 2016. Acaricides are a type of insecticides that form a mandatory part of the crop protection drug industry. These are created and used for regulating different kinds of arthropod pests, massively occurring in plant and animal bodies.

The rising incidence of tick and mite-borne illnesses in the European agricultural sector in the recent past has paved the path for high market growth of acaricides in Europe. There are various types of acaricides available, differing in concentration like- phosphorus, tin, zinc and chlorine

Rise in requirement for high productivity in both agricultural and animal based sector and rising demand for crop and animal based products are the major driving factors for the market in Europe. Major factors restraining the future growth of market is growing concern over environmental safety and the stringent regulations.

The Europe Acaricides Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Mode of Action. Based on Type, market is segmented into Organochlorine, Organophosphorus, Natural Sources, and Others. Based on Application, market is segmented into Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Industrial, and Others. Based on Mode of Action, market is further segmented into Spray, Dipping Vat, Hand Dressing and Others.

Based on geography, this market is further segmented in to UK, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Europe holds the second highest share in the global market. Europe is quite developed market and still expected to grow at a higher CAGR than North America.

The major key players operating in this market are BASF SE, Bayer AG, FMC Corporation, DuPont, Nissan Chemical Industries. Ltd., Syngenta, Merck & Co., Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Chemtura Corporation, Arysta Life Science Limited.

