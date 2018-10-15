Secrets behind search engine rankings

When we search for some information in Google and type a search query we are thrown with millions of results. Most often we do not bother to know how search engine rankings happen. However, it is the painstaking efforts of Search engine service providers that work for days and months to see their clients’ website reaching the first page and helping them and the users at the same time.

Google, the leading search engine has its own methods for finding the websites, crawling its content to see its worthiness and then rank it for the search engine users. When you have a book, say an encyclopaedia, to find some specific information what do you do? You start with scanning its index pages, isn’t it? Google does the same thing when you place a query. It matches your text with their index to find out most relevant pages to match it. They have an automated system to do the job and that is backed by sophisticated algorithms. The process starts with crawling. The ‘search bot’ (known as Googlebot) scans through millions and millions of web pages depending on its algorithm after selecting the website. This algorithm decides which page will be crawled and when and how often.

A search engine service provider knows that the process starts by crawling the URLs and Sitemap data. So they insist on forming URLs for your pages that are self explanatory and search engine friendly. They also submit the sitemap of your website to the search engine so that Google knows the presence of your website. As new websites are added, changes are made on the existing website, new pages are added and pages are found to be dead, the index is prepared and updated. This process is completely automated and algorithm driven so no one can make the bot crawl their website more frequently than other. But, the algorithm has its own parameters to add weightage to the pages.

Factors like tags, links, ALT attributes etc. are considered for preparing the index which subsequently improves the search engine rankings. There are over two hundred factors that are considered by the search engine to determine the rank of a page. For example, when the bot identifies many links coming to your website it adds more importance to your page because it proves people have referred your website often after finding it to be useful. This therefore improves your page rank. There are more detailed factors too in this process because, all links are not treated equally. This has been done to restrict the practice of adding spam links to influence search engines for better page rank.

User experience or UX is of great importance to the search engines and they work continuously to update their algorithms for search engine rankings. In order to avoid common pitfalls mentioned above you should consult a good search engine service provider that follows the guidelines set by the leading search engines. Black hat techniques never pay off. Be aware of useless free offers made by SEO agencies that do not improve page rank in any way.

Search engine service should improve search engine rankings of your website by adopting White Hat SEO techniques only.