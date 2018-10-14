Micellar Casein Market to represent a significant expansion at CAGR of 5.9 % by 2026

Research Report Insights offer a 10-year forecast for the Micellar Casein market between 2016 and 2026. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9 % during the projected period. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the Micellar Casein market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global Micellar Casein market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global Micellar Casein market.

A consistent supply of protein is considered absolutely essential for muscle growth, as protein helps in building muscle mass and repairing damaged muscle tissue.Consumption of milk proteins is a fairly common phenomenon among fitness enthusiasts and regular gym-goers. This unique functionality combined with the non-processed, additive-free nature of micellar casein is propelling demand in the global market. Consumers are increasingly inclined towards high- protein foods due to increasing incidence of lifestyle related diseases across the world which is driving the the micellar casein market. Nutritional and dairy beverages enriched with proteins are gaining considerable market share owing to high consumer demand. Apart from its high, natural protein content, micellar casein also offers a bland taste and uniform texture similar to that of milk. These properties are driving adoption of such products and fuelling market growth.

A section of report discusses on how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It discusses various factors that are shaping internal as well as external competition in the market. Overall internal competition in the micellar casein market is studied to be comparatively low due to low number of major providers of micellar casein products in the market. Micellar casein is a relatively new product and as a result, many firms are focusing on expanding their current milk protein facilities, acquiring new facilities and entering into partnerships with new distributors. Various barriers to entry in the industry are analysed and rated on the basis of their impact on the competition level in the market.

The report talks about the market share of total micellar casein market by its type which includes two segments one is the micellar casein isolate and the other one is micellar casein concentrate. Micellar casein concentrate type segment is expected to remain dominant in terms of revenue share owing to relatively low cost of production and high demand over the forecast period. A section of the report highlights micellar casein demand, region-wise. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the micellar casein ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings in the global micellar casein market. This study discusses key region trends contributing to growth of micellar casein market globally, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are micellar casein suppliers and customers. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the micellar casein segment.

Key players in the global micellar casein market includes Arla Foods Ingredients Group, The Milky Whey, Protein Co, Havero Hoogwegt, Idaho Milk Products, Milk Specialties Global, Glanbia Nutritionals, AMCO, Ingredia SA, Nutrimed Healthcare Private Limited, and Friesland Campina Domo.

On the basis of product application, the market is segmented into Beverages & Smoothies, Clinical Nutrition, Bakery, Meat Product, Nutritional Powders & Bars, Protein Fortification, Diary Beverages, Supplements, Infant Nutrition, Fresh Dairy Products, Cheese and Others. The consumption of micellar casein is expected to grow in protein fortification segment and fresh dairy products. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for micellar casein across the globe.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global micellar casein market.

