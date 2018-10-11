Technical Support Outsourcing Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2023 – Market Research Report 2018

Technical support outsourcing provides technical support services across various ‘business to business’ and ‘business to customer’ segments. Rapidly changing technology has challenged tech-savvy customers in coping with rising technical inventions. IT support teams are striving hard to cater the demands from the customers with high expectations for quick resolution. Further, IT companies lay more emphasis on customer-centric services rather than cost reduction approach. Outsourced IT and technical support services offer SMEs a cost effective platform, thereby limiting their budgets. Technical support outsourcing primarily caters customers concerned with the technical aspects of the product or service. Offshore technical support cannot be treated as a peripheral process, since it requires a dedicated and experienced team to work around the clock and deliver higher value to the customers.

Technical Support Outsourcing Market report firstly introduced the Technical Support Outsourcing basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, Technical Support Outsourcing market introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pre-Sales Support Service

Post-Sale Support Service

Managed Technical Support Service

Enterprise Technical Helpdesk Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Information Technology

Finance

Human Capital

Production & Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Education

Media & Entertainment

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Technical Support Outsourcing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Technical Support Outsourcing market by product type and applications/end industries.

The key factor challenging technical support outsourcing services is the loss of quality control on company’s technical support service the failure of which might affect the reputation of the famous brands. Furthermore, most of the companies feel that outsourcing technical support puts a degree of distance between business and the customers. Moreover, data breaching activities such as exposing confidential customer data base may lead to heavy business loss of the client who has outsourced technical support to the third parties.

APAC dominates the technical support outsourcing market throughout the forecast. Regions such as India and China provide low-cost labor with a strong knowledge base. Other regions are outsourcing their technical support services to these regions in APAC. This will have a posititve impact on the technical support outsourcing market size.

The global Technical Support Outsourcing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Technical Support Outsourcing

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Accenture

Collabera

Genpact

HCL Technologies

Infosys

Technical Support Outsourcing market Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. Technical Support Outsourcing market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

