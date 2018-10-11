Global Psychotic Major Depression Market Research Report, Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Future Outlook, Size : Ken Research

According to study, “Psychotic Major Depression Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2018” some of the major companies that are currently working in the psychotic major depression are Pop Test LLC, Merck & Co Inc, The Lundbeck Foundation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Syri Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Co, Corcept Therapeutics Inc, AstraZeneca Plc.

Psychotic major depressive disorder is a common mental disorder that can negatively affect many areas of someone’s life. It impacts mood and behavior as well as various physical functions, including appetite and sleep. People with major depression often lose interest in activities they once enjoyed and have trouble performing everyday activities.Depression is one of the most common mental disorders worldwide. There are a number of depression subtypes, and there has been much debate about how to most accurately capture and organize the features and subtypes of major depression.

Psychotic major depression is characterized by two features, which are; mood-congruent and mood-incongruent. A mood-congruent psychotic feature means the content of the hallucinations and delusion is consistent with typical depressive themes: it may include feelings of personal inadequacy, guilt or worthlessness whereas mood-incongruent psychotic features means the content of hallucinations and delusions don’t involve typical depressive themes. It is a serious illness during which a person suffers from the combination of depressed mood and psychosis, with the psychosis commonly manifesting itself as nihilistic type delusions, with the belief that bad things are about to happen. Unfortunately, until recently, the treatment of psychotic depression has not been studied to the same extent as other psychiatric disorders with similar prevail, and remains an underdiagnosed and undertreated psychiatric disorder.

Some symptoms of psychotic major depression are agitation, anxiety, constipation, hypochondria, insomnia, intellectual impairment, physical immobility and delusions or hallucinations etc.Sadness, hopelessness, guilt and irritability are feelings of psychotic major depressions. There are some medications of psychotic major depression are used to stabilize the person’s mood, which are; antidepressants and antipsychotic medications. Antipsychotic drugs affect neurotransmitters that allow communication between nerve cells in areas of the brain that regulate the ability to perceive and organize information about the world. Some antipsychotic medications are risperidone, olanzapine, quetiapine, aripiprazole, cariprazine, and asenapine. Blood test, urine test and brain scan are some tests involved in psychotic depression.

Psychotic depression is usually treated in a hospital, using antidepressant and antipsychotic medications. When depression symptoms are severe, electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) may be used to bring about rapid relief.ECT therapy is a psychiatric treatment in which seizures are electrically induced in patients to provide relief from mental disorders, also known as electroshock therapy. One another therapy is also used psychotic major depression i.e. cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT).CBT is a type of psychotherapy that modifies thought patterns to change moods and behaviors. Some drugs are used in psychotic major depression such as olanzapine, quetiapine and risperidone. These drugs take several months to be most effective.

Most treatment guidelines recommend either the combination of an antidepressant with an antipsychotic or ECT for the treatment of an acute episode of unipolar psychotic depression. The optimal maintenance treatment after a person responds to either the antidepressant/antipsychotic combination or the ECT is unclear particularly as it pertains to length of time the patient needs to take the antipsychotic medication. Little is known regarding the optimal treatment of a patient with bipolar disorder who has an episode of psychotic depression or the clinical characteristics of responders to medication treatments vs ECT treatments.

