Professional Survey of Wearable Medical devices| Industry Analysis, Growth Rate (2019-2024) | Axiom MRC

Wearable medical devices are intended to provide long-term assistance to patients with temporary or permanent disabilities. These devices are non-invasive and performs a specific medical function such as monitoring or support over a prolonged period. Wearable medical devices can be embedded within smart clothing and equipment or adhered onto or inserted into the skin. They are an effective way to manage, monitor, and provide feedback on patient health, as well as deliver medication and aid in the rehabilitation process.

The global wearable medical devices market has gained sustainable growth owing to increasing penetration of smartphones and growing number of smartphone-based healthcare applications compatible with wearable devices. Some of the prominent trends witnessed by the market includes growing awareness and preference for home healthcare in wearable medical devices.

Wearable Medical Devices Market Leaders:

Global wearable medical devices include Fitbit Inc., Philips Healthcare, Garmin, LifeWatch AG, Omron Corporation, Drägerwerk, Jawbone, Polar Electro, World Global Network, Activeinsights, Vitalconnect, Xiaomi, Misfit and Monica Healthcare among others.

Wearable Medical Devices Market by Type:

Based on type, the global wearable medical devices market is segmented into smart clothing, patches, activity monitors and smartwatches.

Wearable Medical Devices Market by Device Type:

Based on device type, this market is segmented into diagnostic & monitoring devices and therapeutic devices.

Wearable Medical Devices Market by Application and Distribution Channel:

Based on application, this market is categorized into sports & fitness, home healthcare and remote patient monitoring. Furthermore, the market is also segmented into distribution channels which includes online channel, hypermarkets and pharmacies.

Wearable Medical Devices Market by Geography:

By geography, wearable medical devices market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America is estimated to account for the largest share, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.

