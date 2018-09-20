Digital Genome Market Emerging Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Share 2025

20th September 2018 – Personal genomics is the branch of science giving insight into human metabolism and disease strains based on individual genetic traits with familial genetics playing a contributory role. Segmentation of Digital Genome Market by Component Type comprises hardware, software and services. Digital genomics is an extension to personal genomics banking on intensive study data collated by research and co-relating this factual representation with published literature.

By Application segmentation of digital genomics market includes diagnostics, drug discovery, personalized medicine, academic research, agricultural and others. By End-user, size of digital genomics market includes biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, forensic company, academic and research institute and others. Digital genome gives revealing insight regarding genes and queries regarding loci strains, drug analysis and predicting therapeutic applications. Services and software segment is projected to increase market share of digital genomics market.

Diagnostic and drug discovery segment by application contributes to market growth of digital genomics market. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) helps identify disease strains and define characteristic traits of particular genome related to strain. Drivers to digital genome market growth rely on technological evolution, growing awareness of genetic roles in diagnosis of genetic disorders such as cancer, diabetes and Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Restraints to the market include data acquisition, storage distribution, analysis and conversion of raw clinical data into actionable insights. Growing prevalence of diseases such as cancer and diabetes, proliferation of chronic diseases together with rising geriatric population has felt a dire need for effective drug disbursement and eventual rise in digital genome market. Exhaustive research in field of genomics with large-scale funding and favorable government grants in research-based study is opening up frontiers in digital genome market with perceived growth for digital genome developers and providers.

Gene environment and health initiative (GEI) brought into focus the manifold contribution of genes in diagnosis of common diseases. Targeting genome profile in rapid identification, medication allergies and effective role genes play in treatment of ADHD syndrome treatment act as a major driver to growth in digital genome market. Profiling Nutrient diet by effective DNA synthesis to prevent spread of chronic diseases plays an authoritative role in market growth of digital genome market.

As per industry standard, new technological doorways to gain access to health records on a time-capsule has found its way into a fort Knox kind of security premises with medical data in digital formats and to be made accessible 100years down the line. Genomics market creates a single platform for genomics market with molecular testing and essays win for personalized medicine by knocking on individual metabolism anomalies, as shown by Tute Genomics, a software company.

Thermo Fisher

Perkin Elmer

Qiagen

Illumina

Becton Dickinson

Agilent

Sigma Aldrich

Fluidigm

Pacific Biosciences

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Agios

AVEO Oncology and many more…

Sequencing & Analyzer Instruments

DNA/RNA Analysis Kits

Sequencing Chips

Sequencing & Analysis Software

Sample Prep Instruments

Diagnostics & Forensic Labs

Academic Research Institutes

Hospitals

Bio-pharmaceutical Companies

