Facility Management Services Market in India will grow at a CAGR of 17.56% during the period 2018-2022

September 19, 2018: About facility management services Market

Facility management services are outsourced to a third-party service provider to maintain a facility. These services consist of housekeeping, cleaning, security, catering, electrical management, and water management.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the facility management services market in India. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from services offered such as soft services and hard services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Mumbai and Pune

• Bangalore

• Delhi and NCR

• Chennai

• Hyderabad

Facility Management Services Market in India 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• CB Richard Ellis

• Cushman & Wakefield

• Jones Lang LaSalle

• Mortice (Tenon FM)

• Quess (Avon FMS)

• Updater Services

Market driver

• Development of SEZs and mega food parks

Market challenge

• Employee attrition and training

Market trend

• Increase in outsourcing by government

