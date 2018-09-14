MainConcept Enables Canon XF-HEVC Workflows

Aachen, Germany – September 14, 2018 – MainConcept, a leading provider of video codec technology, today announced that they have added support for ingesting HEVC 4:2:2 files generated by the brand-new Canon XF 705 camera to their HEVC/H.265 Decoder SDK.

With the XF 705 camera, introduced at today’s IBC in Amsterdam, Canon is first to leverage the higher compression efficiency of HEVC/H.265 to store data more efficiently and allow simultaneous recording of HDR and SDR without doubling storage space requirements. Canon”s decision to package 4:2:2 10-bit HEVC/H.265 into an MXF container allows existing workflows to support the same metadata as with current, AVC/H.264-based broadcast formats.

MainConcept has worked closely with Canon to ensure interoperability and reliable ingest of files recorded by Canon XF-HEVC capable cameras. Editing and Media Asset Management applications can easily ingest or playback the new format natively by integrating MainConcept HEVC/H.265 Decoder SDK version 10 which is being released at IBC 2018. The SDK includes components for video and audio decoding as well as MXF demultiplexing.

“MainConcept has a long history of successful collaboration with professional camera manufacturers ,” said Thomas Kramer, VP Product Management for MainConcept. “Being the select partner for Canon”s release of their XF camera line is yet another important milestone in enabling native ingest workflows in our customers” applications. Canon”s appreciation for HEVC/H.265 as a recording and production format underlines the importance of this most efficient codec in the professional production space.”

“We are proud to work with MainConcept as our software partner,” said Edakubo Hiroo, Deputy Chief Executive at Canon”s Image Solutions Business Operations. “They provide the most reliable codecs and great interoperability that companies require when ingesting recorded content. Many of the broadcast software vendors in the market rely on MainConcept SDKs and can now enable their workflow applications with ingest and playback support when we launch our new camera at IBC.”

The MainConcept HEVC/H.265 SDK and other codec packages are available for immediate testing now. Please fill out our online ENDA to request a free evaluation trial.

About MainConcept

MainConcept is a leading provider of video codec technology, ranging in offerings from software development kits, transcoding applications and plugins serving professional video production, multimedia, broadcast, digital signage, medical, and security industries. Our engineering and development teams focus solely on creating encoding and decoding components for video and audio content, enabling us to provide best of breed solutions to our customers. In addition to outstanding products, our attention to detail and devotion to customer support and satisfaction is geared to not only meet, but exceed the expectations of even the most demanding customers. MainConcept is headquartered in Aachen, Germany and is a subsidiary of NeuLion, LLC. For more information about MainConcept, visit www.mainconcept.com.

Press Contact: Thomas Kramer | thomas.kramer@neulion.com | +49 241 401080