Invest Faster in Florida with Monroe Funding Corp’s Quick Hard Money Loans

Monroe Funding Corp, a lending company in Florida, offers quick hard money loans to clients seeking to buy a property. The company is a self-funded lending company that makes approvals and close transactions faster than traditional loan institutions.

[Fort Lauderdale, 09/14/2018] – Monroe Funding Corp serves clients seeking to make hard money loans to finance their real estate acquisition. The lending company offers an array of real estate financing options and customized repayment plans.

Monroe Funding Corp Offers Fast Hard Money Loans

Investors across Miami can come to Monroe Funding Corp for a reliable, “quick, and painless” hard money loan process. With Monroe Funding Corp, investors who meet all the requirements can secure pre-approval within one or two days.

In addition, even clients with a less impressive credit history can apply to the company’s loan programs, making the real estate investment process a little easier for them.

Apart from its quick release of hard money loans, Monroe Funding Corp can also assist clients through the process of real estate investment. Once the property is chosen, the lending company can help clients submit a purchase of contract, pre-approval letter, a proof of funds letter, and other required documents.

Similarly, Monroe Funding Corp can instantly provide pre-approval for clients seeking to refinance their existing investment. When the clients have selected the suitable loan product for them, the lending company can approve the request within a matter of days.

Monroe Funding Corp is a self-funded hard money lender. Meaning, it immediately makes all the approvals, as well as stipulates the terms and conditions, in-house for faster, more hassle-free transactions.

Monroe Funding Corp Locations in Florida

The lending company is in South Florida and can approve and close any transaction instantly within the area. Monroe Funding Corp also serves the following locations:

• Miami Dade County

• Manatee County

• Sarasota County

• Hillsborough County-Tampa

• Charlotte County

• Lee County-Ft. Meyers

• Collier County-Naples

• Palm Beach

• Monroe County

• Saint Lucie County

• Orange County-Orlando

Additionally, for an affordable fee, the company can also assist investors with listing their property in Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Palm Beach County, and Tampa-Hillsborough County.

About Monroe Funding Corp

Located in Miami-Dade Florida, Monroe Funding Corp offers an array of first mortgage products that can fund a real estate investment. It offers hard money lending, customized financing solutions, and quick loan approvals.

For more information, visit https://monroefundingcorp.com/.