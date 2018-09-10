Movers International Now Has Two Depots In Spain

Based in Preston, Lancs., Movers International is a specialist removal company with over 30 years’ experience of moving customers worldwide. In particular, the company has moved many couples and families to Spain, to the extent that it has now opened two depots in the country, one in Alicante and the other in Malaga.

This means that families, or even businesses, moving to Spain have somewhere to store their belongings when their new home or office is not quite ready to move into. According to Movers International, this happens quite often for one reason or another. It can be the case that a retired couple or a family has sold their home in the UK and the contract requires that the new owners move in on a certain day, but something happens at the Spanish end which delays their own move. On other occasions, it may be the case that the family or business moving from the UK has taken vacant possession of the Spanish home or office, but wants it refurbished or re-decorated before actually moving in.

This means that the customers may need to stay in a hotel for a week or even a month before their new destination is ready, and of course there is the need for somewhere to store their belongings in the meantime.

To this end, Movers International provides safe and secure storage at its’ depot in Preston for all customers for up to a month completely free of charge. Alternatively, everything can be packed up and collected from the customer’s home or business in the UK and transported to Alicante or Malaga – whichever is nearest to the final destination – and stored there until the new home or office is ready.

Customers needing house removals to Spain can also buy new furniture in the UK and have it delivered to the Preston depot for onward transport to Spain. This gives them time to shop around and purchase items from different stores or suppliers in the knowledge that it will all be securely stored in pest free and damp free containers until they are ready to move.

Customers moving to Spain can pack their belongings themselves if they so wish, and Movers International can supply top quality packaging materials. The company can move a complete house or business, but also can deliver part loads to Spain on one of its’ regular weekly services to Spain.