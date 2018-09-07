Launch of Bagrry’s Choco+

Bagrry’s CHOCO+

Introducing Bagrry’s Choco+, A Delicious Chocolaty and Super Crunchy cereal that is made with the Goodness of 3 Great Grains – Whole Wheat, Oats and Rice.

With 0% Maida, this yummy cereal is perfect for making mornings wholesome and happy.

Advantages:

• 3 Great Grains (Oat, Wheat and Rice)

• 0% Maida

• 20% less sugar that other leading chocolate cereals

• No BHA (INS320) – Most leading chocolate cereal brands add BHA – A petroleum derived antioxidant that is a suspect carcinogen (Banned in Japan and other countries) Bagrry’s Choco+ has nourishing natural antioxidants

• Nothing Artificial, Just Natural Goodness

• Delicious Crunchy Chocolaty Breakfast

• Great as a snack too!

Bagrry’s launches Choco+

In today’s hustle and bustle, making healthy and kid-friendly breakfast while multi-tasking in the morning is a challenging task for any parent. It is very important for a mother to choose a breakfast option that is not just balanced, with a good amount of whole grains, proteins and natural nutrients but delicious as well. Making this task easier for moms and dads, Bagrry’s – a leading brand of breakfast cereals and health foods in India has just launched Bagrry’s Choco+, a super delicious, innovative and all natural chocolate cereal for kids. The ready to eat cereal comprises the goodness of 3 great grains (Whole wheat, Oats and Rice) with 0% maida, making it a perfect wholegrain first meal of the day. It is made of completely natural ingredients and does not contain any artificial harmful antioxidants such as BHA (INS320) or artificial flavors and colors.

Key differentiators that make Bagrry’s Choco+ better than regular chocolate cereals:

Ingredients Bagrry’s Choco+ Regular chocolate cereals

0% Maida  X

No BHA (butylated hydroxyanisole) on the label as INS 320

– Petrol derived synthetic antioxidant  X (contains BHA)

No Artificial Ingredients  X

Sugar 20% lesser than regular chocolate cereals More sugar

Goodness of 3 great grains – Whole Wheat, Oats and Rice  X

Available in two pack sizes of 375 Grams box and 1.2Kg pouch

The product is being launched across India.

Amazon.in Link: https://www.amazon.in/Bagrrys-CHOCO-3-Great-Grains/dp/B07D7Y5LTT/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&qid=1528115642&sr=8-3&keywords=bagrrys+choco%2B