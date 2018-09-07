Digital TV Market Development Strategy 2018

Market Highlights

The study reveals that digital TV is trending in North America region. The digital TV is gaining demand in the market is due to increase in consumer electronics and automation across various organizations. Europe market is owing to major Digital TV manufacturing companies based out here in 2016. For the consumer electronics industry, the digitally encoded TV could provide new services, including Web access via TV.

The digital television industry is booming currently, and soon it will replace completely terrestrial broadcasts. However, this industry is also facing some challenges since they are trying to integrate digital and analog functions into one decision. The move to HDTV in the United States has driven the demand for televisions which have high-resolution displays, and the digital cable boxes will be replaced by cable ready high-definition televisions. There is also a HD television mandatory in some Asian countries including Japan since their digital terrestrial signal mandates high definition density broadcasts.

The digitization of television signals has expanded the capacity of the modern transmission technology. The digital transmission is spreading quickly, as a consequence. Digital formats, despite their popularity are facing serious economic and technical hurdles; therefore, it is essential to understand the difference between the two forms of digitization in order to get a better understanding of the impact of digital television on the global technology market.

With the continuously evolving technology, digital televisions are soon going to replace the existing versions of televisions in our homes. Integrated network boxes and home servers will be able to distribute video and Internet services throughout the home using this new technology, presenting an integration and technology challenge. While on one hand the technology is openly welcomed by technical savvy consumers, others do not see any value in having extra channels and perceive the conversion process as a complicated process, and therefore, they are not willing to convert their televisions to the digital format in the near future.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Digital TV Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Digital TV Market – Samsung Group (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Vizio Inc. (U.S), Haier Group Corporation (China), Hisense Co., Ltd. (China), Lg Corporation (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), At&T Inc. (U.S), Dish Network (U.S), Verizon Fios (U.S) among others.

Digital TV Market Segmentation

The Digital television Market has been segmented on the basis of type, resolution, size, and region. The Digital television market is highly centralized by owing to the presence of many small regional suppliers and large multinational vendors. The digital television has wide range of applications across several industries such as consumer electronics, IT and telecommunications, media and entertainment.

Key Findings

By type, HDTV is dominating the market and has reached USD 31.4 billion in 2016.

By resolution 1080p is dominating the market and has reached USD 32.46 billion in 2016.

By size, digital TV of size range 42’’- 50” has dominated the market and has reached USD 24.66 billion market value in 2016.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Digital TV market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region is dominating the global digital TV market and accounted for a largest market share of close to 30%. This region is expected to grow further in the coming years. Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest growing region for Digital TV market.

Industry News

Aug 2018– Vizio today announced that a new SmartCast TV update is now rolling out via the internet to its 2018 P-Series and M-Series 4K/Ultra HD displays..

Sept 2018 – LeEco and Vizio have instead announced a “partnership” that will result in two things: LeEco’s Le app will be included on some Vizio products, and Vizio products.

Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Digital TV manufacturers

Original equipment manufacturers

Distributors and traders

Research institutes and organizations

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

Research institutes,

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

