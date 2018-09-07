Al Badie Group Extends A Helping Hand To Aspen Medical For Launching A Trauma Surgery Facility

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (September 07, 2018) – When a group extends her presence in a country like the United Arab Emirates, her social responsibility also increases. Al Badie Group, a great name in the business arena of the United States rightly understands it.

Most importantly, the VP of the ABG Mr. Khaled Al Badie rightly understands this scenario. So, recently he extended his helping hand not just for launching, but also for the smooth operation of the Trauma Surgery Facility established by the Aspen Medical in Mosul, Iraq.

Aspen Medical is a global provider of health services that pay attention to assisting remote and rural communities in responding to critical situation and emergencies. The purpose is to extend the medical help to Iraqis during the hard times. The Al Badie Group under the leadership of Mr. Khaled has extended the helping hand not just for the establishment, but also for the smooth operation of the Aspen Medical.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:

In addition to being an eminent leader of the Al Badie Group, Mr. Khaled’s social contributions show him as a responsible person working not just for the growth of ABG, but also for the development of the community as a whole. He has served the ABG in different positions before becoming the VP and CEO of this group.

For more information, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/khaled-al-badie/

