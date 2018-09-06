“Parkett” by Xylos: elegant decorative flooring

Parquet flooring is one of the most elegant and decorative flooring options available. Parkett from Xylos

re-imagines interior décor by marrying the unique personal beauty of natural hardwood materials to

trendy or classic artistic designs. Perfect for formal upscale interiors in plush residences, starred hotels, or

themed bungalows, “Parkett” adds a glamorous, luxe touch to living rooms, halls and dining rooms.

Parquet flooring is a wood flooring solution that is composed of layers of different wood types, with

2mmhardwood at the top. Of French origin, from the word “parqueterie”, what comes to mind is late 17 th

century palace flooring! It is in high demand due to its elegantly beautiful decorative effect. Nowadays

you can choose from Xylos Parkett’s Palace Diamond with a 2mm top layer and unique pattern;

Herringbone design in, natural teak, natural oak or walnut effects; or perhaps prefer Chevron in Oak hues.

You have a choice of different dimensions too. Style, durability and high-tech international quality is your

promise from Xylos, the premium global brand.

Cost: Rs. 400/- to Rs. 750/- per sqft

Size: 315mm x 315mm x 15/2

Website: www.xylosindia.com

About Xylos: Flooring and wood solutions brand from Samling Global.

Xylos a brand from Samling Global a 10 Billion US Dollar Malaysian Conglomerate presents the latest,

exclusive and elegant range of wood flooring and wood cladding products to enhance the décor and aura

of your living spaces. The portfolio of products from Xylos comprises engineered wood flooring, solid

wood flooring, laminate flooring, external wooden decking and Bamboo flooring as well as wood-based

wall-coverings. Xylos is the only brand with integrated products and solutions from forest to finish, Xylos

is one of the most innovative companies, providing trendy and premium flooring solutions that bring

international quality to customers in India.