DSM to Continue its Dominance in Animal Feed Additive Market until 2023: TechSci Research

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Animal Feed Additive Market Research Report By Type, By Livestock, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023’’, the global animal feed additive market is forecast to surpass $ 14 billion by 2023, owing to increasing consumption of animal meat, which is leading to higher production of livestock across the globe. With rising global population, growing consumption of protein-rich food is being witnessed on account of rising consumer focus on health and reducing risks of diet-related diseases. To improve the gut health, muscle health, etc., the animal feed is administered with feed additives to supply proper nutrition to the animals. Consequently, increasing focus towards dietary needs of animals is positively impacting the global animal feed additive market.

Increasing government regulations pertaining to food safety has coaxed manufacturers of feed additives to comply with the new regulations that analyze risk-based preventive control for animal food manufacturing facilities. New livestock producing areas are popping across Europe and North America. Amino acid type of feed additives is among the most popular product categories as it meets the nutritional requirements for animals and offers a cost-effective means of supplying protein. Poultry sector generates the largest demand for animal health additives, owing to huge production of guinea, geese, chicken, pigeons and other domesticated birds across the globe, especially backed by the large-scale requirement of chicken meat. DSM is the leading player in the global animal feed additive market, as the company offers feed additives for livestock ranging from poultry, swine, cattle to aquaculture. The company also offers feed additives consisting of enzymes, organic acids, vitamins and micronutrients.

“Asia-Pacific controls the largest share in the global animal feed additive market, mainly due to higher livestock production compared to other regions. Demand for animal feed is mainly generated from countries such as China, India, Japan and Indonesia. As a result of growing population in the region, demand for meat and milk products would continue to grow in the coming years, which in turn is anticipated to aid the region’s animal feed additive market over the course of next five years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Animal Feed Additive Market By Type, By Livestock, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of animal feed additive market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global animal feed additive market.