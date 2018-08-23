JobiSite Assures Maximum Reach for Their Job Postings for Employers Through Premium Job Ads

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(August 18, 2018) – Recruiting the right talents is always a tough thing for the HR team in big organizations. When this is the case with big organizations, smaller organizations also face difficulty. To help them JobiSite stands as the job posting portal.

JobiSite brings together job seekers and employers in such a way that both can benefit. As far as employers are concerned, this site offers the premium job ads that will bring the utmost reach for their job posting for recruiters.

Recruiters can speed up their recruitment process with the help of the Premium Job Posting service offered by JobiSite. With this service, they can post details about their job openings within just minutes. It means that they need not have to spend a huge time in posting the details about the job openings. They can instantly start getting resumes to their mail with the help of JobiSite.

Further, recruiters choosing the Premium Job Ads service from JobiSite will gain complete access to the resume database on this website. With the help of this service from JobiSite, employers will be able to gain top ranking. For employers subscribing to this package, they can stay assured that their job details will display on the top search results for 60 days.

In addition to retaining the openings in the top position for 60 days, JobiSite will also share the premium ads in many other job boards. Further, the premium jobs are indexed by the site on many familiar job aggregators. Again, it will ensure that the recruiter will get the utmost exposure for the job postings.

Further, JobiSite will make sure that the premium jobs posted by employers on this website will be promoted on different social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. These days, most youngsters spend most of their time on these social media sites. So, it will increase the chances of the job posting to appear before their eyes.

Apart from these benefits, employers choosing the JobiSite Premium Job Posting can get their job posting posted in different jobseeker groups and also email distribution list. Further, the site now offers the premium job posting service at a discounted cost. So, employers can get the utmost exposure at a friendly cost from JobiSite now.

One of the recruiters using this service says: “I started using Jobisite premium job ads this year and very happy with the service and result.” Gaining the utmost exposure among the prospective job seekers is important for any employer to get the right candidate to apply for the job. It is assured by JobiSite.

About JobiSite:

JobiSite stands as the professional networking platform both for employers and job seekers. The site offers many different services to make the recruitment easier for recruiters. In the same way, they help job seekers in finding their dream employer.

For more information, please visit https://www.jobisite.com/bestJobPosting.htm

###