Clarion Water Technologies Named to the Asian Green Technologies 100

List Recognizes the Top Private Companies in Green Technology.

Clarion Water Technologies an independently owned water and wastewater treatment specialist headquartered in Shanghai that is providing a comprehensive package of bespoke water management solutions reach that extends across China, is pleased to announce that it was named in the prestigious Asian Green Technologies 100, produced by Green Technologies Group, whose mission is to connect companies to sustainable innovation through the its market intelligence platform, expert consulting services, and Asian events.

The Asian Green Technologies 100 represents the most innovative and promising ideas in Green Technologies. Featuring companies that are best positioned to solve tomorrow’s Green technology challenges, Asian Green Technologies 100 is a comprehensive list of private companies with the highest potential to make the most significant market impact.

“We are honored to be selected as a leader in the Asian Green Technologies community, recognized for our work in delivering transformative water solutions,” said Clarion Water Technologies’ CEO, Chen T. Chaobin. “At Clarion Water Technologies, our passion is to bring innovation and new technologies into the world to ensure abundant resources for everyone.”

This list is collated by combining proprietary Green Technologies Group research data, with weighted qualitative judgments of hundreds of nominations, and specific inputs from an Asian Expert Panel. To qualify for the list, companies must be independent, for-profit, Green Technologies companies that are not listed on any major stock exchange.

“It is a true honor to gather with the Asian Green Technologies community to recognize and celebrate the achievements of each of the top 100 companies as they continue to solve tomorrow’s energy and resource challenges and redefine sustainable innovation.”

The member expert panel was drawn equally from leading financial investors and representatives of multi-national corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting across Asia, Europe, and North America. The composition of the expert panel broadly represents the Asian Green Technologies community, from pioneers and leaders to veterans and new entrants.

About Clarion Water Technologies

Clarion Water Technologies is a water and wastewater treatment specialist. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Clarion Water Technologies is an independently owned water treatment company. The Company reach extends across China, providing a comprehensive package of bespoke water management solutions. With highly experienced and skilled team of service engineers and chemists, superior technical understanding and quality products – including award-winning technologies Clarion Water Technologies is committed to innovation and company growth. Clarion Water Technologies is committed to furthering their own knowledge, skills and expertise and hold individual accreditations and memberships to recognized trade bodies and organizations.

