Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc. Facilitates Workplace Disputes in Colorado

Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc. finds a way to settle Colorado workplace disputes without the need for litigation.

[LITTLETON, 6/15/2018] — Workplace disputes often end up in court when the parties cannot agree on an outcome that benefits both of them. Little Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc. provides a way of settling such disputes without the need for litigation: mediation and arbitration.

Colorado supervisors and employees no longer have to go to court to settle disputes — not when they have an attorney-neutral to help them come up with amicable resolutions for workplace-related issues.

Addressing Issues with Alternative Dispute Resolution

Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc. has a team of attorney-neutrals who have litigated enough cases to know that parties can settle on a workplace-related case even before trial. The team introduces clients to Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), which is a voluntary alternative to costly and time-consuming litigation.

Facilitated by a neutral third-party, ADR occurs in a confidential setting that encourages fruitful discussion and systematic problem-solving. It is basically a mediation and arbitration without legal representatives from either party, enabling them to communicate, without fear, towards amicable resolutions.

The facilitator of workplace disputes is attorney-neutral Katy Miller. She takes an objective approach to issues, such as harassment, discrimination, personality conflicts, and hostile environments. Whether the problem is between co-workers or between a supervisor and an employee, she creates a safe space where the parties can wipe the slate clean and work toward a positive professional relationship.

About Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc.

Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc. provides confidential objective arbitration and mediation in Littleton, CO. It has a team of attorney-neutrals who are more than willing to help clients settle on a dispute without the need for litigation.

LADR puts emphasis on repairing and enhancing relationships through mediated negotiations. It settles various kinds of disputes regarding employment and family law. It also provides workplace dispute facilitation, class action mediation, consent decree arbitration, and independent fact-finding investigations.

For more information, please visit https://www.ladrmediation.com/.