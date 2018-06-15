Cigar Tubes Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

A cigar tube offers an easy option to carry the cigar. It is a rolled package of dried and inflamed tobacco leaf to be smoked, and produced in a variety of sizes and types. Cigars are made through a combination of moisture and temperature. Cigar tubes offer protection to cigars as the cigar is an organic product and sensitive to the surroundings. Cigar tubes are handy that people can carry with them in their pockets anytime. There are various cigar tube products with different styles in the market. Numerous companies are primarily focusing on providing stylish cigar tubes due to changing lifestyles.

Growing demand for aluminum cigar tubes is the prime factor driving the growth of the global cigar tubes market. Aluminum cigar tubes can preserve the flavor of the cigar for longer time. Additionally, aluminum cigar tubes are lightweight and provide suitable protection to the cigar from getting dry. The market for cigar tubes is gaining impetus due to growing demand among young adults.

Moreover, various flavors of cigar available in the market are attracting consumers to buy these products. The market is gaining huge momentum due to the rising interest and taste of cigars. This is expected to fuel the growth of cigar tubes during the forecast period. Increasing youth population across the world is also responsible for the growth of the global cigar tubes market.

Premiumization of cigars is boosting the demand for various types of cigars, thereby increasing the demand for cigar tubes. However, storing and keeping the cigars in cigar tubes for longer time and growing health awareness and smoking bans are some factors that may hamper the growth of the global cigar tubes market.

The global cigar tubes market can be segmented by type, end use, and geography. In terms of type, the market can be segmented by plastic cigar tubes, metal cigar tubes, flask cigar tubes and other. Metal cigar tubes segment is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the characteristics of metal cigar tubes of providing proper shielding for long term use. On the basis of end use, the global cigar tubes market can be segmented by male and female.

Male segment is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period due to the increasing consumption of cigar among men. Also, the increasing number of women consumers of cigars is likely to contribute to growth of the global cigar tubes market. On the basis of geography, the global cigar tubes market can be segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Rising consumption of cigars in the U.S. is expected to present favorable growth opportunities in the North America cigar tubes market over the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to the increasing population and demand for various cigar tubes in China and India. Middle East & Africa, and South America are likely to emerge as two of the fastest growing markets in the near future.

The global cigar tubes market includes various players. Some of the key players are NEW SONG YI ALUMINIUM CAN MANUFACTORY CO., LTD., Phoenix Glass, LLC, Shenzhen Junen packing Group, Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, ECMI LTD, Montebello, Keefar International Limited, In Reach Enterprise Co. Ltd, Pacific Vial Manufacturing Inc., Walsen International Inc., ViSipak, and CCL Container.