Biomedical Textiles Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2024

Biomedical textiles are fibrous structures designed for use in specific biological environments, where their performance depends on biocompatibility with cells and biological tissue or fluids. They are also branch of technical textile. Biomedical textiles are textile products and constructions, for medical and biological applications. It is related to medical textile. They can be defined as materials comprising of fibres that are specially designed for use in specific biological conditions, wherein biocompatibility and bio-stability with cells and biological environment are the factors determining the performance of biomedical textiles.

This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to 6.5% from 2019 to 2024 which can be attributed to the increasing use of biomedical textiles in non-implantable, implants, extracorporeal and surgical suture applications. Also, increasing demand for non-woven fabrics from non-implantable applications, such as gauze, cohesive, adhesive, tubular, and triangular bandages is expected to grow further. Rise in the number of surgeries and accidents globally is expected to drive the demand for biomedical textiles, including wound care products such as bandages, in the non-implantable application also assist the growth of biomedical textile market. Increasing expenditure on healthcare facilities and rising income are also propelling the growth of the biomedical textiles market. Nowadays, number of biomaterials used as medical textiles such as cotton, silk, fibre yarns, collagen, viscose, alginate etc. The controllable degradability, biocompatibility, ease of processing, and significant mechanical strength are the factors considered for any biomaterial to be used for soft tissue repair, extracorporeal implants, health care and hygiene products, and other related purposes.

The biomedical textiles market can be segmented based on textile type, material, applications and region. By textile type, the market is segmented into woven textiles, non-woven textiles, braided textiles and knitted textiles. By material, this market is further divided into degradable and non-degradable. Also, based on applications, the global biomedical market is divided into cardiovascular, orthopedics, gynecology & urology and general surgery. Cardiovascular includes stents, heart valve and others while orthopedics consists of artificial ligaments, sutures & suture anchors and others. General surgery includes sutures, hernia repair mesh, cosmetic surgery and others.

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa North America comprises U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe primarily covers Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific

The Global Biomedical Textiles market is led by leading manufacturers:

The key players of this market are Royal DSM N.V., Medtronic PLC, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew PLC, Medline Industries, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Paul Hartman AG, BSN Medical, Atex Technologies, Elkem Silicones, Bally Ribbon Mills, US Biodesign, Nitto Denko Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Molnlycke Health Care, 3M Company, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Freudenberg & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft, Secant Group, LLC, Meister & Cie AG etc.

Market Segment Based on Applications, can be divided into:

• Cardiovascular: Stents, Heart valve and others

• Orthopedic: Artificial ligaments, Sutures & Suture anchors and others.

• General surgery: Sutures, Hernia repair mesh, Cosmetic surgery and others.

• Gynecology & urology

