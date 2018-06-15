14th China Heat Energy Exhibition

Date：16-18 August, 2018

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex

The 14th China Heat Energy Exhibition (Heat China2018) represents the premier event of industrial / commercial heating and central heating industry. Since the inception in 2005, Heat China has branched out a series of thematic shows for a better optimization of industry chain, comprising products of biomass boiler, electric heat, water heating, heat pump, solar energy, biomass energy, etc. In 2018, burning system, thermal treatment, dry technology and other segments will be staged with an attempt to build a one-stop trade platform. Heat China nowadays takes the leads in the field of heating. Over a decade it has become a high-caliber and international event for heating industry.

Theme Pavilion

1/ Boiler, Heating System, Combustion System Area 6/ Heat Exchange Equipment Area

2/ Drying Area 7/ Solar Energy Area

3/ Heat Pump Area 8/ Bioenergy Area

4/ Exhausted Heat Utilization Area 9/ Geothermal Energy Area

5/ Thermal Treatment Area 10/ Heating and Accessories Area

In 2017, Heat China2017 was grandly held during 16-18 August under the staunch supports of United Nations Industrial Development Organization, International Energy Agency, Danish Energy Agency, World Bioenergy Association, BDH(Federation of German Heating Industry), and other governmental organizations. Spanning over an exhibition area of 80,000 square meters, more than 1,200 exhibitors and 100,000 visitors were accommodated. Heat China 2017 was well accepted!

A brand new business trip for Heat China shall be scheduled right now! A ton of sale leads and thousands of products are waiting for you! See you at Heat China2018! We wish you a fruitful trip Guangzhou!