Web Filtering Market by Solution, Service, Streaming Type, Deployment Type, Vertical, and Region – Forecast to 2023

Web Filtering Market -Highlights

The increasing online malware and strict government regulations regarding web filtering are driving the market. Cloud-based web-filtering is gaining prominence across organizations due to its flexible offerings. However, lack of technical skills and high maintenance costs are hampering the market growth.

Get Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5962

Web filtering is commonly referred to content control software which is designed to restrict certain URLs or websites by preventing the browser from loading pages. In general, web filters can operate in two different ways. Either they can block content based on the origin of the website or based on the harmful content it carries and blocks it accordingly. Web filters are developed to enhance the security, productivity, and flexibility of a network. Web filtering provides a layer of protection from malware and other online bugs. By blocking access to unknown/malware sites, organizations can be protected from straying into the path of malware and can avoid being deceived by scams such as phishing attacks. The ability of malware to access the web can be diminished which can prevent it from infecting the system further.

The stringent government regulations for Web Filtering Market and rising concerns related to bandwidth consumption management are driving the global web filtering market. The rise in demand for data security and data monitoring across government organizations are fuelling the market growth. However, high maintenance costs associated with web filtering software are hindering the market growth.

Web Filtering Market -Key players:

Some of the key players in the global web filtering market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), McAfee, Inc. (the U.S), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Fortinet (U.S.), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Forcepoint (U.S.), Sophos Group plc (U.K), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Zscaler (U.S.), Trustwave Holdings (U.S.) and others. Major key players in the market are undergoing various mergers & acquisition activities in order to generate a cost-effective product portfolio.

Some of the key innovators are iboss (U.S.), Webroot Inc. (U.S.), Interoute Communications Ltd, (U.K), TitanHQ (Ireland), Virtela (U.S.), Netskope, Inc. (U.S.), CensorNet (U.K), Clearswift (U.K), Wavecrest (U.S.), Cyren (U.S.), GFI Software (U.S.), Untangle (US), ContentKeeper (Australia), Kaspersky Lab (Russia) and many others.

There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customers.

Web Filtering Market -Regional Analysis:

By geography, the market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, the market is majorly dominated by North America at present due to a higher concentration of web filtering providers in countries like the U.S. and Canada. Due to this, major contribution is made by the U.S., particularly in the adoption of web filtering services. Bring Your Device (BYOD) policy among enterprises is also fuelling the market growth in this region.

On the other hand, Europe holds second place in the global web filtering market and is expected to show a decent growth during the forecast period. The demand for web filtering across IT and telecommunication sectors are primarily driving the growth in this region. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show a significant growth rate throughout the forecast period. Various organizations are adopting cloud-based services in Taiwan, China, and India, which is increasing the demand for web filtering in the region. Also, the web filtering in the Asia Pacific region is booming due to increase in awareness of web filtering and growing demand for Next-Generation Web Filtering Solutions.

Web Filtering Market -Segment:

The global web filtering market is observed for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America holds the major market share in the year 2017 and the dominance is expected to continue through the forecast period. Increasing online malware and increase in BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policy across organizations is driving the market in this region. As the region is technically advanced, high adoption of web filtering solutions is fuelling the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to show high growth rate during the forecast period. Rise in internet penetration and need for enterprises to reduce the misuse of the internet is majorly driving the market in this region. Rising adoption of cloud-based services across the region is also boosting the web filtering market growth.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/web-filtering-market-5962

Intended Audience:

System integrators

Research Firms

Cloud Providers

Managed Service Providers

Enterprise customers

Independent Software Vendors

Software developers

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 The Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

Continues…

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Web Filtering Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Web Filtering Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Web Filtering Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continues…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Web Filtering Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of Global Web Filtering Market

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com