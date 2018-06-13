Varicella Zoster Infection Treatment Market is Poised to Exhibit A Moderate 4.2% CAGR through 2027

Future Market Insights (FMI) has published a new report on the varicella zoster infection treatment market titled “Varicella Zoster Infection Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027.” Varicella zoster infection comprises two main types namely varicella chickenpox and herpes zoster. Varicella is a highly contagious infection with an incubation period of 10–21 days, most commonly 14–16 days, after which characteristic rashes appear. Acute varicella may be complicated by secondary bacterial skin infections, cerebellitis, encephalitis, haemorrhagic complications, and viral and bacterial pneumonia. The climate is a core factor that seems to have an impact on the epidemiology of varicella. In most of the temperate climatic regions, 90% of the people are infected before adolescence. In tropical climates, VZV infection occurs later in life and adults are more susceptible to it than children.

On the other hand, herpes zoster or shingles is a sporadic disease that is caused by the reactivation of latent VZV in the sensory nerve ganglia. It is usually self-limiting and is categorised by severe pain with dermatomal distribution and at times followed by post-herpetic neuralgia that can be chronic and debilitating among the geriatric population. Though herpes zoster can occur at any age, most of the cases are reported after the age of 50 along with increasing risks of complications. In order to cater to the needs of the patients and provide a potential treatment for this infection, companies are entering into strategic partnerships in order to make use of the technology of the other leading companies and are also focussing on research and development.

For instance, in December 2016, Slayback and Sandoz signed an agreement with Novartis AG for the sale and marketing rights of Slayback Generic Zovirax Ointment (Acyclovir Ointment). Per the agreement Novartis obtained the sales and marketing rights, which increased their position in the market. Other leading companies operating in the market are Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., among others.

According to the report, the global varicella zoster infection treatment market is expected to register a 4.2% CAGR from 2017 to 2027. In 2016, the market was worth US$ 1,257.1 Mn and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,969.1 Mn by the end of 2027.

Risk of Varicella in Pregnancy and the Need to Adhere to the Guidelines of Chickenpox Treatment to Bode Well for the Market

Primary infection with varicella zoster in pregnancy may cause maternal mortality or serious morbidity issues. A particular guideline issued in 2015 assesses the evidence regarding maternal and foetal risks of varicella zoster virus infection in pregnancy. The U.K. Advisory Group and Swiss and Canadian national guidelines prescribe procedures for the use of antiviral drugs in pregnancy. The U.K. Advisory Group provides guidelines for chickenpox as well. These guidelines recommend oral acyclovir, which should be prescribed for pregnant women within 24 hours once they present the onset of the rash and if they have 20+0 weeks of gestation or beyond. Guidelines are unanimous nevertheless, in recommending that intravenous acyclovir be administered in cases of severe maternal infection. This factor along with the fact that the rate of exposure and transmission is extremely high in this infection and is a threat for pregnant women and kids, is expected to boost the growth of the varicella zoster infection treatment market.

Natural Products to Challenge Market Growth

Several people opt for other treatment options for herpes zoster and varicella. These alternative treatment options are expected to hamper the growth of the antiviral drugs market for varicella zoster infection treatment. Homeopathy, supplements, and other natural herbal medicines are used to treat herpes zoster and varicella.