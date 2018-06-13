Hard Coatings Industry 2018 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, 10 Company Profiles and 2025 Future Market Analysis

Market Overview

Hard coating is an electrochemical process for anodizing the surface of a substrate by using sulfuric acid electrolyte solution, optimized temperature, and an electric current that gives a surface with a hard protective coating. This type of coating is generally applied on the surface of an object to serve protectoral, decorative, or an operational purposes. It provides end products or a substrate with some important characteristics such as excellent gloss, finish, durability, longevity, and clarity, along with greater weather ability and superior hardness. The hard coatings exhibit number of beneficial properties including impact, heat, and electric resistance as well as chemical inertness, and strong adhesion. Hard coatings have successfully penetrated into a vast number of industries such as industrial manufacturing, marine, building & construction, oil & gas, automotive, marine, aerospace, mining, industrial, and energy sector. The global protective coating market is growing at a considerably higher CAGR, which is expected to reach nearly USD 23 billion by 2023, which is anticipated to boost the demand for hard coatings. However, capital-intensive nature of the market may hamper the growth over the review period.

Prominent Key Players Analysis :

Sulzer Ltd.,OC Oerlikon Corporation AG , CemeCon AG , IHI Ionbond AG , Momentive , ZEISS International, ASB Industries, Inc., SDC Technologies , PLATIT AG All , and Hardcoatings, Inc., among others

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, there are five key regions in which the global hard coatings market is spanned across the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest market owing to the big lead achieved by the region in industrialization along with increasing government funding in the areas of infrastructure, marine and aerospace & defense. India, Japan, and China are the major markets in this region on accounts of increasing public as well as private investment in the major end-user industries of hard coatings. North America is following the Asia Pacific in terms of market size in the global hard coatings market. The U.S is the largest markets in this region owing to the steady rise in the use of hard coatings materials, mainly in aerospace & defense and marine sector. This is expected to favor the growth of the region during the forecast period. Europe is another substantial region in the global hard coatings market, which is closely following North America. Major contributors to the regional market are the U.K, France, Germany, Italy, and Poland. Europe has become a prominent market for hard coatings, wherein it is majorly used in the automotive and general industrial applications. In coming years the Middle East & Africa are likely to contribute significantly towards the growth of the market owing to increasing demand from building and construction industry. Lastly, Latin America is witnessing a steady growth due to the presence of end-use industries in countries namely Brazil and Argentina. The pacifying economic and political scenario in the region would push the regional market growth forward.

Segmentation:

The global hard coatings market is segmented on the basis of material type, a deposition technique, application, end use industry, and region.

Based on the material type, the market is divided into borides, nitrides, carbon-based, oxides, multi-component coatings, and others.

By deposition technique, the market is classified into physical vapor deposition (PVD) and chemical vapor deposition (CVD).

On the basis of the application the global hard coatings market is categorized into cutting tools, decorative coatings, gears, bearings, optics, cylinders, pneumatic coatings, and others.

Lastly based on end-use industry, the global hard coatings market is segmented into general manufacturing, transportation, building & construction, aerospace & defense, medical, sports, food manufacturing equipment, and others.

Intended Audience:

Hard coatings Manufacturers

Traders and distributors of hard coatings

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

