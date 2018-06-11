Dubai Open Day – Academic Consultation – UK University Distance Learning Programmes

Speak to an expert at our Open Days in Dubai, UAE.

Attend and get a free CV review and assessment/eligibility check along with a personal consultation on undergraduate and postgraduate education options available.

—-Events Details—

Who is invited: All working professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

What: Open Day (prior registration recommended to avoid delays and disappointment)

Date: 23 June 2018 Where: Novotel – Sheikh Zayed road, Al Barsha 1, Opp. Sharaf DG Metro Station – Dubai

When: 10 am to 3 pm

Join us in your city to speak with an expert academic consultant to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your educational requirements. If you are interested in Marketing, Management, HR, Finance, Media & Public Relations or even Museum Studies, the wide range of programme choices gives you the opportunity to earn a degree from one of the Top-Ranking UK institutions without taking a career break. For an immediate assessment of your eligibility, please bring a copy of your CV, Degree Certificate and Mark sheets.

Our partners: University of Leicester University of Northampton University of Nottingham University of Dundee Edinburgh Napier University

To register for the event, please click on : https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/open-day-uk-university-distance-learning-programmes-dubai

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly by requesting a call back. contact: 9718001993