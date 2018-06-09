Tuition India Provides Employment to Over 20k+ Verified Home Tutors in Delhi/NCR, Chandigarh & Patna

Delhi-based startup Tuition India has become one of the largest knowledge sharing platforms in India under the vision of Mr Manish Prasad, Founder and Director of Tuition India who started this concept in November 2017. By being an active education reformist and a social worker in Bihar, he came up with the aim of transforming the education sector by connecting the home tutors (be it the housewives or the jobless youth) to the students and institutes in need.

In such a short span, the startup has grown to such a level where it now has enabled the verified home tutors and trainers capable of generating income on their own. Today, the team has grown from a handful of members to a passionate team of strong leaders.

Tuition India has built an online portal where not only the tutors but the students as well as the institutes can register to connect with the others. Currently, the portal is running live for more than 300+ locations of Delhi/NCR along with Chandigarh and Patna with the future prospect of expanding it to the national level. Mr Manish says, “By creating such largest one-stop solution for the students and the community of the tutors, we will not only be able to transform our education system but also help in improving the economy of the nation by generating jobs.”

With aim of creating nation’s largest learning network, Tuition India is striving its best efforts. The education sector in India has not been always flourishing from the beginning. Poverty is the root cause of it due to which the capable students of our nation neither receive the proper educational resources nor they receive right guidance. Moreover, the housewives who have not been able to go outside and work would now be able to give home tuitions to the right section of students.

The vision of this start-up has already received many appraisals for providing ample opportunities for the tutors, students, job seekers, teachers, organizations, schools and institutions. To know more about their initiative, you can visit them at www.tuitionindia.in